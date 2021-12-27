Crisis center reports 23,210 new coronavirus cases in Russia over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia has registered 23,210 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,415,230 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.22%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,239 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, 1,834 - in St. Petersburg, 1,616 - in the Moscow Region, 554 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 537 - in the Irkutsk Region, 529 - in the Perm Region, 519 - in the Chelyabinsk Region.

All in all, at present, 816,589 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 937, the lowest number since October 8. In all, 305,155 patients died of the infection.

A day earlier, 968 fatalities were recorded.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.93%.

Over the past 24 hours, 60 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 52 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 39 fatalities - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 38 fatalities - in the Voronezh Region, and 30 fatalities were recorded in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Moscow's death toll

Moscow’s coronavirus death toll rose by 68 to 36,488 in the past 24 hours.

That’s the lowest daily fatality increase since October 4 when 66 deaths were recorded in the capital.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,239 in the past 24 hours compared to 2,180 a day before to 2,021,841. The daily coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.11%, the latest data show.

Coronavirus recoveries grew by 2,628 in Moscow in the past 24 hours to 1,857,711. Currently, 127,642 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, the latest data show.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 33,715. In all, 9,293,486 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 89.2% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,512 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 1,267 - in the Samara Region, 1,257 - in the Voronezh Region, 924 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 913 - in the Tyumen Region.