Labor migration from EAEU to Russia up threefold in 2021 — official

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The labor migration flow from Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states to Russia soared threefold in annual terms, director of labor migration and social security department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Altynai Omurbekova said on Friday.

"The labor migration can be characterized as a fairly active process in broad terms. Despite restrictive measures effective in 2020, the level, the flow of labor migration [from EAEU states to Russia - TASS] has grown," the official said. "It is three times higher than the figures we saw in 2020. It is also twice higher compared to the pre-pandemic period, the year of 2019," Omurbekova noted.

EAEU members supply data to EEC only in terms of numbers without indicating the sphere of activity but the commission plans to increase the number of statistical indicators by 2025, she said. Records will be kept by that time in respect of salary levels and activities of EAEU labor migrants.