Twelve Russian regions introduce mandatory vaccination for residents over 60

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Twelve Russian regions - St. Petersburg, the Krasnodar, Stavropol and Perm Regions, the Republics of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, the Irkutsk, Belgorod, Amur and Kaluga Regions, the Khanty-Mansi and Nenets Autonomous Districts - have introduced mandatory inoculation for all residents over the age of 60. In other regions, this requirement is effective for some categories of residents, including salespeople, state employees, medics and teachers.

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, to date, 8,952,472 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,687,317 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 251,691 fatalities nationwide. In many regions, according to local authorities and crisis centers, the elderly get infected more often.

However, in some regions, such as the Chelyabinsk Region and Ingushetia, vaccination is merely recommended while those over the age of 60 had to self-isolate. In a number of regions of the Central, Southern, North Caucasian and Volga Federal Districts, the elderly residents are also self-isolating.