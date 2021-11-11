Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin detained in Moscow for car-ramming police officer

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of Russia’s former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and his friend have been taken into custody by police at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport for running over a police officer at Kaspiysk Airport with their vehicle, a law enforcement source told TASS on Thursday.

"Usman Nurmagomedov and Kamal Idrisov were detained upon flight arrival from Kaspiysk and they are suspected of ramming a police officer with their car at Kaspiysk Airport," the source told TASS adding that Usman Nurmagomedov is a first cousin of Russia’s former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The press office of the Central District of the Transportation Department of the Russian Interior Ministry confirmed to TASS that two people, born in 1998, were taken into custody at the Sheremetyevo Airport upon arrival from Makhachkala.

"They are suspected of running over a policeman with a car at the checkpoint of Kaspiysk Airport," the press office stated.

Russia’s former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement in October 2020, was the first Russian ever to win the UFC [the Ultimate Fighting Championship] champion title and it was during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

The 33-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ holds an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 11 by submission and 10 by decision).

Usman Nurmagomedov is a 23-year-old fighter, who boasts an MMA record of 14 wins (8 by KOs, 4 by submission and 2 by decision).