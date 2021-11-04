Coronavirus situation stabilizes in Moscow "more or less," mayor says

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation has "more or less" stabilized in Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a televised interview with Rossiya-1 channel on Thursday, adding the city would see the effect of non-working days by the end of next week.

"We will be aware of the full effect only at the end of not this, but next week, when Moscow residents get back to work, and we will understand the real picture. However, we can see in the changing trend of cases and hospitalizations that the situation has more or less stabilized by now, since around 6,000 [cases] are confirmed daily compared to the peak number of 8,000," Sobyanin said.