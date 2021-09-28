Russia records another 21,559 coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 21,559 to 7,464,708 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.29%.

In particular, 1,530 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 586 in the Samara region, 551 in the Voronezh region, 546 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 518 in the Sverdlovsk region.

There are currently 623,692 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 fatalities surged by 852 over the past day versus 779 deaths a day earlier, having reached an all-time high since the start of the pandemic.

The previous record high of 828 COVID-19 deaths was recorded on September 24. A total of 205,531 fatalities have been registered in Russia since the onset of the pandemic. The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 2.75%, the crisis center noted.

In particular, over the past day, some 58 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg, 40 deaths were recorded in the Sverdlovsk Region, 33 mortalities were confirmed in the Krasnodar Region, some 30 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 28 deaths - in the Rostov Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia climbed by 17,368 in the past 24 hours to 6,635,485.

The share of recoveries, according to the crisis center, remained at 88,9% of those infected.

In particular, some 1,850 patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg, 611 recoveries were confirmed in the Bashkortostan Region, 452 people recovered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 448 patients — in the Perm Region, 432 people — in Crimea.