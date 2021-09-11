Remarkable history of Russian athletes proves nothing is impossible, Putin says

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The history of Russian athletes’ triumphs testifies to the fact that nothing is impossible, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted. Self-confidence and hard work bring victories, he said during a meeting with Olympic medalists on Saturday.

"The glorious triumphant history of many generations proves that nothing is impossible. The main thing is to work hard and definitely believe in yourself," the president stressed.

According to him, the Russian athletes are definitely not lacking in diligence, talent and the faith in their country.