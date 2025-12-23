{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Putin named top hero of 2025 in Russian survey

The survey showed that the collective image of participants in the special military operation and the broader military ranked as the second most admired

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russians have identified President Vladimir Putin as the foremost hero of the outgoing year, a poll summarizing 2025 and citizens’ political expectations conducted by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VTsIOM) suggests.

"When we asked Russians who they consider the hero of 2025, the president stood out as the undisputed leader, with 22% [of respondents] mentioning Vladimir Putin," Mikhail Mamonov, head of the Political Research Department at the pollster’s Analytical Center, told reporters. According to him, the head of state has maintained a consistently high trust level of 79% over the past two years, while almost as many respondents (74%) approve of his foreign policy course.

The survey showed that the collective image of participants in the special military operation and the broader military ranked as the second most admired, Mamonov noted. Respondents also highlighted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Russia’s defense chief Andrey Belousov among other prominent politicians.

The pollster found that most respondents considered the Alaska meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States the most significant event of 2025. Other major events included diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, and successes of the Russian Army.

"An overwhelming majority of Russians anticipate that 2026 will see an end to the special military operation, with its objectives fulfilled," Mamonov added.

Russia sees decrease in fraud cases after restricting calls on messaging apps — Kremlin
Sergey Novikov noted that over the past year, Russian pensioners have handed over 400 billion rubles to charlottans, with these funds sometimes going towards the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Two US mercenaries eliminated in Ukraine — Newsweek
According to reports from the accounts of the families of the deceased, Jones and Zacherl were serving with international forces under the command of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency
Read more
Traces of US involvement in cyberattack on Venezuela’s oil, gas company — Politico
According to the report, it looks like a preconceived attack
Read more
Fitch upgrades Ukraine’s rating to ‘CCC’
One of the factors behind the positive rating action was an agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on an interest-free loan amounting to 90 bln euro
Read more
Russia hopes new UNESCO head to fix his predecessor’s mistakes — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov praised Khaled El-Enany’s victory in the election for UNESCO director general as an "encouraging sign"
Read more
US nuclear-powered submarine enters South Korean port
This is the first visit by a nuclear-powered submarine under President Lee Jae-myung
Read more
Uganda invites Russia to joint coffee processing projects — MFA
Globally, Uganda rank seventh, producing approximately 7 million 60-kg bags annually, John Leonard Mugerwa said
Read more
Two civilians die after Kurds shell Aleppo — TV
According to the repot, the shelling attack targeted Aleppo’s northern Al-Jamiliya neighborhood
Read more
Moscow, Caracas reiterate brotherly ties, strategic cooperation — top Venezuelan diplomat
"During the phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, we again reiterated our brotherly relations, mutual respect, and strategic partnership between us," Yvan Gil Pinto said
Read more
Poland to build training range for joint maneuvers with Lithuania in Suwalki Gap
"There are no other examples of such facilities in Europe," Lithuanian Vice-minister of National Defense Bronius Bieliauskas said
Read more
Russian-Azerbaijani relations continue to develop — Kremlin spokesman
Azerbaijan continues to take part in all formats of the Commonwealth of Independent States, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Russian stock market closes with mixed performance of key indices
The yuan declined by 17 kopecks to 11.12 rubles
Read more
Europe pressures Kiev to stem departure of youth to other countries — newspaper
El Pais also characterizes Ukraine’s demographic situation as catastrophic
Read more
Press review: Kiev's Western support weakens as experts weigh in on Putin’s Q&A statements
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 22nd
Read more
Battlegroup South destroys a robotic system, 20 bunkers of Kiev forces
Five Ukrainian drones were shot down
Read more
Putin’s envoy didn't brief Kremlin on Miami talks over phone — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitriev will report to President Vladimir Putin upon his arrival in Moscow, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Press review: Russia-US dialogue eyed in 2026 and EU seeks retreat after summit failure
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 23rd
Read more
Ural Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Ashgabat
At present, the company is preparing a backup plane that will fly the passengers to Yekaterinburg
Read more
German top diplomat says Russia’s military successes pose 'serious threat' to NATO
Johann Wadephul also noted that there was no point in providing Ukraine with security guarantees without clear commitments from the United States
Read more
Trump warns Colombian president to shut down cocaine labs
Gustavo Petro needs to be careful because he has drug labs, they’re making cocaine in Colombia, the US president said
Read more
Russian troops liberate Vilcha community in Kharkov Region over past day — top brass
Russian troops struck energy and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ukraine deal close, but most difficult issues remain unresolved — Finnish leader
According to media reports, Alexander Stubb has maintained close contact with US President Donald Trump
Read more
New German intelligence chief holds phone call with Russian counterpart — portal
The WDR broadcasting company’s investigative unit described the conversation as "a rare instance of direct contact between German and Russian agencies"
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
EU, Biden, his supporters to blame for Ukrainian conflict — top Russian lawmaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, the culprits of the conflict "are trying to retain their power" by accusing Russia of everything
Read more
Share of new heavy trucks from China on Russian market falls to 53% in 11 months
Imports of Chinese trucks weighing more than 16 tons into Russia dropped by 90%
Read more
Russia to define its response to West’s intermediate-range missile deployment — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia had to scrap its unilateral moratorium on the deployment of ground-based short-and medium-range missiles
Read more
Air defense systems destroy 29 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight
In particular, 14 UAVs were intercepted over the Rostov region
Read more
Russia’s public debt among lowest in developed countries — PM Mishustin
According to Mikhail Mishustin, this makes it possible to continue implementing national projects, pursue efforts to achieve technological development goals
Read more
Baltic countries obsessed with idea of provoking Russia, Belarus — senior diplomat
Moscow and Minsk must not yield to these provocations, Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Read more
Construction of ships for Trump's Golden Fleet expected to begin in 2030s — agency
According to the US president, the first ship is going to be named the USS Defiant
Read more
Russian general killed in Moscow listed in Ukraine’s unwanted persons database since 2022
Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko earlier reported that Fanil Sarvarov was killed in an explosion in southern Moscow on Monday morning
Read more
Death toll in Mexican Navy plane crash in Texas rises to five
One crew member has not yet been found
Read more
Ukraine conflict likely to end in 2026 on terms unfavorable to Kiev — Politico
Foreign affairs columnist Jamie Dettmer doubts a €90 billion loan will be sufficient to keep Ukraine solvent
Read more
VEB.RF’s net profit rises by 16.3% in 9 months to $985 mln
At the same time, VEB.RF’s capital adequacy ratio for the nine months of 2025 stood at 14.9%
Read more
Fire in industrial zone and 29 downed drones: Ukrainian UAV attack aftermath
There were no casualties
Read more
Special unit of Ukrainian International Legion neutralized — security forces
The Ukrainian command continues to use elite special forces as assault troops
Read more
Russia denies reports about alleged evacuation of its embassy from Venezuela
The Russian Foreign Ministry called for vigilance and not to succumb to Western provocations
Read more
Europe lacks money to sponsor Kiev, needs to look for compromise — French MP
According to Thierry Mariani, today, little depends on Europe as far as the Ukrainian settlement is concerned
Read more
Russian long-range aircraft upgrading improves weapons accuracy — Defense Ministry
The 111th anniversary of Russia’s Long-Range Aviation is marked on Tuesday
Read more
Trump says talks with Russia and Ukraine to resolve conflict are going along okay
"Everyone's tired of that war," the president added
Read more
Ukrainian attacks kill 20 Russian civilians, injure over 70 in week — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik clarified that Ukrainian strike drones were the most frequent cause of civilian deaths or injuries
Read more
Battlegroup West destroys 33 UAV control points of Kiev forces in past 24 hours
Six Ukrainian Armed Forces field ammunition depots were discovered and destroyed
Read more
Europe's biggest nightmare is Ukraine deal on Russia's terms — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that nobody can rewrite history
Read more
Russia, China promote new world order standing back-to-back — Russian ambassador
Igor Morgulov highlighted that Moscow and Beijing have faced unprecedented Western pressures aimed at stifling their development
Read more
Putin offers condolences to Rahmon over death of Tajik boy at school in Moscow Region
The Russian president added that crimes against children are particularly grave and stressed that the investigation would be thorough
Read more
London recklessly provokes US into confrontation with Russia — UK journalist
Frank Wright said "it's not realistic for the Europeans or the British to win a war against Russia"
Read more
Nearly 60% of Poles do not consider relations with Ukraine a partnership
President Karol Nawrocki has repeatedly criticized the authorities in Kiev for their lack of gratitude towards Poles for the assistance provided to Ukraine
Read more
Russia no enemy of Europe — State Duma speaker
Russia has helped Europe grow by supplying affordable energy, making its economy more competitive, Vyacheslav Volodin added
Read more
Democrats to move to impeach Trump if they win Congress in 2026
Speaker of the House of Representatives, member of the Republican Party Mike Johnson pointed out that the Democratic Party intends to "dismantle" the foundations of the country
Read more
Ukraine talks progress, territorial issues: statements by US vice president
JD Vance noted progress on the Ukraine front during the negotiations with Russian Presidential Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev in Miami
Read more
Russia-Armenia relations are developing well, Putin says
The Russian president said "the teams worked hard on all sides, prepared good documents, everything has been signed, and everything is moving forward"
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about terror attack on senior Russian general in Moscow
A parked car exploded at 12, Yasenevaya Street at around 7:00 a.m. Moscow time
Read more
Assassination of General Sarvarov in Moscow is terrible tragedy — Kremlin
The security services will conduct an investigation, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Macron betrays Merz on expropriation of frozen Russian assets — FT
"He knows that there will be a price to pay for that", also said a senior EU diplomat
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kiev officials plan to flee, diplomats unlikely to return, Russia’s SVR reveals
According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, Ukrainian diplomats serving overseas are aware that there are no options to put an end to the Ukraine crisis on Vladimir Zelensky’s terms
Read more
Silver price hits new all-time high, exceeding $70 per troy ounce
The price of gold also climbed by 2.96% to $4,517.3
Read more
Roblox case shows path for global companies to operate in Russia — expert
According to Valentin Petukhov, it is no surprise that Roblox was blocked, given that the game contains a large amount of user-generated content that is difficult to moderate
Read more
No free elections in Ukraine until Russians returned their rights — opposition politician
"Zelensky has every lever at his disposal to curb and distort the will of the people and impose his conditions on the country in his personal concentration camp," Viktor Medvedchuk said
Read more
Ukraine launches over thousand strikes on Aleshkinsky district in Kherson Region over week
The authorities added that Ukrainian militants shelled the Aleshki Central District Hospital
Read more
Russian forces now occupy both banks of Seversky Donets River — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that significant success has been achieved in this area in a very short time
Read more
Vance indicates breakthrough in Ukraine talks between Russia, United States
The US vice president said that America would continue to make diplomatic efforts towards a Ukraine resolution
Read more
Syrian foreign, defense ministers to visit Moscow for talks — SANA
The Syrian delegation will also include representatives of the General Directorate of Intelligence
Read more
Street artist Banksy paints new mural near Russian embassy in London
The work shows two children in winter clothes, lying on their backs and looking at the stars
Read more
Pashinyan sees nuances in Trump route implementation tied to Russia relations
The Armenian Prime Minister said that Yerevan is engaged in constructive bilateral negotiations with the United States
Read more
Russia’s advanced weapons show its resolve to protect itself — diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and top brass have repeatedly said that the efforts to polish the national nuclear deterrence potential allow to say that the country's security is guaranteed
Read more
Russia has no plans to attack EU, NATO countries — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Moscow "is even ready to legally enshrine this with regard to a potential solution to the current crisis based on the principle of equal and indivisible security"
Read more
Ukraine launches over 100 drones on Russia’s Belgorod region in past day
A man and his wife were injured in an FPV-drone attack on a car near the urban locality of Krasny Pakhar in the region’s Volokonovka municipality
Read more
Russia to make more efforts to remove irritants in relations with US — senior diplomat
"Minimal progress has been made," Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
Venezuela reiterates its commitment to peace, but will defend its sovereignty — Maduro
The president recalled that the US military had staged 28 attacks on civilian ships in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific, "executing 104 people extrajudicially" and stressed that Venezuela had done nothing that could justify the United States’ military pressure
Read more
Russia wants lasting peace for Ukraine, not temporary ceasefire — Russian senior diplomat
Addressing the prospects of the negotiation process on a Ukrainian settlement, Sergey Ryabkov refrained from speculating on "any potential linkages to electoral calendars in various countries"
Read more
Hainan records increase in tourist arrivals since introduction of special customs regime
The introduction of a "zero-tariff and low-tax" policy should give a boost to the island’s consumer and business attractiveness, Geng Songtao, an industry expert, says
Read more
Merz, Starmer, Macron lobby for West European military industry' gains — Duma member
Leonid Ivlev argued that they stand to gain from the prolongation of the Ukraine conflict
Read more
FSB detains illegal migration organizers in five Russian regions — press office
According to the FSB, the offenders legalized over 2,000 citizens from the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East
Read more
Relations with US, nuclear arms, Russia's security: Ryabkov's statements
The deputy foreign minister stressed that Russia still has serious questions for the United States over Ukraine
Read more
Trump says US needs Greenland for national security, not for minerals
"We have more oil than any other country in the world," the president added
Read more
US military strikes vessel in eastern Pacific, killing one — Pentagon
The attack was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on December 22
Read more
West politicizes UNESCO to focus on Ukraine, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister also pointed out that the previous UNESCO leadership had ignored the destruction of monuments
Read more
Game developer behind Call of Duty and Battlefield killed in US car crash — NBC
Vince Zampella was 55 years old
Read more
Trump approves a plan to build two new Battleships for the US Navy
The president specified that the United States could build 20-25 such ships
Read more
Trump administration recalls heads of nearly 30 foreign diplomatic missions — news agency
According to its information, the heads of US missions abroad have been notified that their terms in their current positions will expire in January
Read more
Ukrainian parliament speaker moves to begin legislative process on holding elections
According to Ruslan Stefanchuk, the biggest thing will be to create conditions for the military to vote at the front and their right to be elected
Read more
Top Russian diplomat voices support to Venezuela over developments in Caribbean
The Russian side "reaffirmed its extensive support and solidarity with the people and the government of Venezuela"
Read more
NATO seeking to invent pretexts to intervene in Ukraine — Russian MP
Leonid Slutsky recalled that Russia has repeatedly warned against deploying NATO military contingents to Ukraine
Read more
Kremlin spokesman has no idea of what Vance meant by ‘breakthrough’ on Ukraine
According to Dmitry Peskov, it is hardly possible to try to solve such a complex problem in the public domain
Read more
Trump administration to recall 48 heads of diplomatic missions — NYP
At the same time, the Trump administration has not yet appointed the heads of diplomatic missions in its key partner countries
Read more
Up to ten Oreshnik systems to be deployed in Belarus — president
Alexander Lukashenko said an Oreshnik system has entered combat duty in the republic and denied media reports that it was deployed in Slutsk
Read more
US uses China as pretext to justify nuclear forces upgrade — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Lin Jian also reaffirmed China’s stance, emphasizing that the country "strictly adheres to a no-first-use policy, maintains a nuclear strategy rooted in self-defense, and keeps its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level necessary to ensure national security"
Read more
Senior Russian general killed in bomb blast in Moscow — Investigative Committee
"According to an investigation, on the morning of December 22, an explosive device planted under a car was activated on Yasenevaya Street in Moscow," Svetlana Petrenko said
Read more
Trump unlikely to complete 'Golden fleet' in two years — Politico
According to the report, the US Navy has long struggled with meeting both a schedule and a budget when it comes to shipbuilding
Read more
Russia-US dialogue seeing slow progress — senior Russian diplomat
It is accompanied by extremely harmful, malicious attempts by an influential group of states to torpedo these efforts, to derail the relevant diplomatic process, Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Kiev acknowledges that it will probably lose Donetsk — JD Vance
The US Vice President suggested that territorial concessions "could be 12 months from now, it could be longer than that," stating that "territorial concession is a significant hold-up in the negotiations"
Read more
Globalist fake media machine attacks Trump, his peace efforts — Dmitriev
Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy commented on Donald Trump's opinion that the NYT newspaper poses a serious threat to national security and that its dissemination of false information should be stopped
Read more
Tanker seized by US near Venezuela towed to Texas port — TV
The report says the vessel has been anchored approximately 50 miles from the port city of Galveston
Read more
Authoritarian regimes in Europe use democracy as a cover — senior Russian lawmaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, Russia doesn’t seek to teach anyone anything but allows others to choose their own path
Read more
Top Turkish diplomat says phase two of Gaza deal may begin in early 2026
The transfer of power to the Palestinians is at the top of the agenda now, noted Hakan Fidan
Read more
Trump calls The New York Times ‘threat to national security’
According to the US leader, it is necessary to put an end to "fake articles and opinions"
Read more
Christmas in Europe to be peaceful, but military threat remains — Hungarian leader
Preparations for a war with Russia "are still under way in Europe behind closed doors," Viktor Orban said
Read more
Security of Kaliningrad Region to be guaranteed by Russia’s full might — senior diplomat
"The Kaliningrad Region is an inalienable part of Russia," Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Read more
US State Department refutes rift between Rubio, Witkoff
White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly also pointed out that the information spread by NBC News is baseless, since both Rubio and Witkoff work together to settle the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russia sends home Ukrainians wishing to reunite with families — right commissioner
Tatyana Moskalkova noted that Russia had great difficulties in transporting the 15 Ukrainian nationals who were to reunite with their families because Ukrainian Nazis keep shelling the Kherson Region and we were unable to evacuate their own fellow citizens
Read more