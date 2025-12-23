Putin named top hero of 2025 in Russian survey

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russians have identified President Vladimir Putin as the foremost hero of the outgoing year, a poll summarizing 2025 and citizens’ political expectations conducted by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VTsIOM) suggests.

"When we asked Russians who they consider the hero of 2025, the president stood out as the undisputed leader, with 22% [of respondents] mentioning Vladimir Putin," Mikhail Mamonov, head of the Political Research Department at the pollster’s Analytical Center, told reporters. According to him, the head of state has maintained a consistently high trust level of 79% over the past two years, while almost as many respondents (74%) approve of his foreign policy course.

The survey showed that the collective image of participants in the special military operation and the broader military ranked as the second most admired, Mamonov noted. Respondents also highlighted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and Russia’s defense chief Andrey Belousov among other prominent politicians.

The pollster found that most respondents considered the Alaska meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States the most significant event of 2025. Other major events included diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, and successes of the Russian Army.

"An overwhelming majority of Russians anticipate that 2026 will see an end to the special military operation, with its objectives fulfilled," Mamonov added.