Number of new hospitalizations in Moscow decreases by more than half compared to June

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The number of new hospitalizations in Moscow has decreased by more than a half compared with the numbers from the second half of June, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote in his blog on Friday.

"Thanks to mass vaccination and other preventive measures, the pandemic continues to recede. The number of new hospitalizations has decreased by more than a half compared to the peak values of the second half of June," the mayor wrote.

He added that patients with the novel coronavirus infection occupy less than 7,000 hospital beds in Moscow, representing the lowest number since April.

"Mass inoculation against COVID-19 continues, the number of Moscow residents who received the first component of a vaccine surpassed 4.5 mln people this week," the mayor wrote.

Moscow is in first place in Russia in terms of coronavirus infections. In all, the city has registered 1,535,359 infections, including 2,294 over the past 24 hours. Some 1,401,836 patients have recovered, while 26,423 patients died.