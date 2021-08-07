Third coronavirus wave spreading faster because of mutations - Russian health minister

ASTRAKHAN, August 7. /TASS/. The third coronavirus wave is spreading faster because the virus is mutating, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during a working trip to the city of Astrakhan on Saturday.

"The strain is changing, so the third wave is more aggressive and is spreading faster," he noted.

Murashko pointed out that the Delta strain of the coronavirus was more contagious and it took those infected less time to develop serious complications. "Serious complications emerge on the fifth day," the Russian health minister said. "Everyone should keep in mind the need to see a doctor on the very first day," he added.

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 6,424,884 cases, 5,739,838 recoveries and 164,094 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.