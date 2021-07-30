Moscow’s COVID situation greatly improving, may prompt easing of restrictions, mayor says

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Experts have highlighted a considerable improvement in Moscow’s coronavirus situation compared to the second half of June, which makes it possible to ease the current restrictions, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in a blog post on Friday.

"The coronavirus situation has improved substantially over the past few weeks. <…> Against this backdrop, we may continue to gradually ease the current restrictions," he noted.

According to Sobyanin, the number of new cases has dropped thanks to vaccination. "The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has decreased 2.2 times thanks to mass vaccination and other preventive measures, while the number of hospitalizations dropped by 1.6 times compared to the peak numbers recorded in the second half of June," he stressed.

Moscow tops the list of Russian regions in terms of the number of infections. As many as 1,499,131 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the city so far, including 3,356 in the past 24 hours. To date, 1,351,297 people have recovered, while 25,477 others have died.