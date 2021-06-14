Russia has own strains of coronavirus circulating on its territory, expert says

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Monitoring of strains of coronavirus, created in Russia, revealed that the country has its own strains of coronavirus circulating on its territory, Alexander Gintsburg, the Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the vaccine, told TASS.

"We have a strain monitoring system created by the government on the basis of several research centers. The data shows that, indeed, a lot of modified versions of our own [strains of coronavirus], not British, not Indian, are circulating [in the country]," he said.

Guntsburg also added that scientists are studying the properties of these viruses.

Previously, Deputy Director of the Gamaleya Center Denis Logunov reported that new specific strains of coronavirus could appear in Moscow. At the same time, he noted that not all strains of coronavirus are dangerous, but it is necessary to track all changes.