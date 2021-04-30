Russia launches production of coronavirus vaccine for animals

According to her, the watchdog's "Federal Center for Animal Health Protection" has produced the first batch of the Carnivac-Cov vaccine designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among animals, which consists of 17,000 doses."

"The vaccine batch has been booked and will soon be dispatched to a number of Russian cities and regions," she pointed out. "As of now, up to three mln doses can be produced monthly. In the future, if orders come in, it will be possible to increase the amount to five mln," Melano said.