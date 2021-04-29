Russia acknowledges problems with media freedom, combats them, says OSCE envoy

VIENNA, April 29//TASS/. Nobody is immune to problems with media freedom, and they also exist in Russia, which is combating these problems using legal methods, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday at an online meeting of the organization’s Permanent Council.

A comprehensive and integrated approach to ensuring freedom of speech is enshrined in the Russian legislation, the ambassador said. Thus, under the Constitution, freedom of thought and speech is guaranteed to everyone, freedom of press is also guaranteed, while censorship is prohibited, Lukashevich said. There is an article in the Criminal Code that establishes punishment for obstructing legitimate professional activity of the journalists, the diplomat added.

"However, no one is immune to media freedom problems, and Russia also has them. We are trying to combat them using all possible legal methods. We are also ready to discuss them honestly and openly," he added.

"However, instead of a constructive dialogue, some in the West time and again continue to artificially demonize our country, as well as other ‘undesirable states’," turning a blind eye to problems at home, Lukashevich said.

World Press Freedom Day is marked on May 3. It was established by the UN General Assembly in 1993.