‘Let’s be honest’: Kremlin weighs in on Meduza website’s situation

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin respects all mass media, but today’s market is such that if a single media outlet vanished, it would not be particularly noticeable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Wednesday, answering a question on whether the Kremlin will miss the Meduza website if it shuts down over the "foreign agent" status.

"We treat every mass media with deep respect," Peskov stressed. He noted that the Kremlin "values the professionalism of journalists in every media outlet."

"However, the modern information market is built in such a way that if any media [outlet] disappeared, it would not be particularly noticeable. Let’s be honest," the spokesman added.