Moscow reports 2,704 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,704 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,988 cases reported a day earlier, reaching 1,072,740, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.
According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.25%.
Fifty-four COVID-19 patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, with fatalities climbing to 17,866. Meanwhile, 1,907 patients recovered, recoveries have risen to 977,880.
Currently, 76,994 people in Moscow continue treatment.