Russia reports nearly 9,000 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 8,996 daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 4,736,121, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The growth rate stood at 0.19% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates over the past day were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.01%), the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%), the Altai Republic and the Murmansk Region (0.04%).

Some 2,704 COVID-19 cases were registered over the past day in Moscow, 682 cases in St. Petersburg, 590 in the Moscow Region, 237 in the Rostov Region, 193 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 190 in the Samara Region.

Currently, some 267,211 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 8,934 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,361,807, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed.

In particular, another 1,907 patients recovered in Moscow, 906 in St. Petersburg, 593 in the Moscow Region, 217 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 214 in the Samara Region and 211 in the Voronezh Region.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 92.1% of the total number of infections.

Fatalities

Russia recorded 397 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 399 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday. The total death toll has reached 107,103.

In particular, 54 fatalities were confirmed in Moscow, 35 in St. Petersburg, 25 in the Rostov Region, 16 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 15 in the Samara Region in the past day. The Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod regions reported 14 coronavirus deaths each.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.26% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.