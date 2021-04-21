Russia may lift COVID-19 restrictions by fall in case of mass vaccination, speaker says

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko is certain that it will be possible to lift COVID-19 restrictions by the fall in the event of mass vaccination in Russia. At the same time, she did not rule out that COVID-19 could become a seasonal illness in the future.

"I am still certain that, with the development of mass vaccination, herd immunity will be developed by the fall, and the restrictions will be lifted by the fall," she told Russia’s Channel One on Wednesday following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.