No country can effectively combat coronavirus pandemic alone, says Putin

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic has made it clear that no country is capable of ensuring epidemiological security without cooperation with other nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the participants and organizers of an international conference dubbed Epidemiological Welfare, which was published on the Kremlin's website on Tuesday.

"The issues that the conference is dedicated to are particularly important for all of mankind and undoubtedly require joint efforts by doctors and researchers from various countries," the Russian leader pointed out. "The widespread coronavirus pandemic clearly indicates that no country - not even the most developed ones - can effectively ensure epidemiological security alone, without interacting with foreign partners," he added.

Putin emphasized that Russian healthcare workers had gained unique experience in terms of fighting the coronavirus pandemic and other dangerous diseases, including the flu, the plague, HIV, measles and Ebola. "Our experts actively share their knowledge, discoveries, technology and practical developments with their foreign colleagues and are willing to continue expanding this kind of cooperation," the Russian president said. He was confident that the efforts that the conference participants would make would be put to practical use and help protect people’s health all around the world.

The Epidemiological Welfare conference is taking place at Moscow’s World Trade Center on April 20-21. The event is organized by Russia’s sanitary watchdog with the support of the Foreign Ministry and the Finance Ministry and in cooperation with the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).