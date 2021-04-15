Russia reports over 8,900 daily COVID-19 cases

Putin gets his second COVID-19 jab

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 8,944 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,675,153, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The growth rate stands at 0.19% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates were registered over the past day in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Republic of Tuva (0.01%), the Magadan Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%).

Some 2,455 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 719 in St. Petersburg, 565 in the Moscow Region, 240 in the Rostov Region, 211 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 196 in the Samara Region.

Currently, 269,307 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 10,225 in the past 24 hours. In total, 4,301,448 people have recovered by now, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries have surpassed 92% of the total number of infected people.

As many as 1,944 patients recovered in Moscow, 1,456 in St. Petersburg, 489 in the Moscow Region, 266 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 219 in the Samara Region and 215 in the Voronezh Region.

Fatalities

Russia recorded 398 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 399 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday. The total death toll has climbed to 104,398.

According to data from the crisis center, the country's provisional lethality remains at 2.23%.

In particular, 59 fatalities were reported in Moscow in the past day, 28 in the Rostov Region and 27 in St. Petersburg. The Nizhny Novgorod and Samara regions confirmed 15 coronavirus deaths each while the Arkhangelsk, Sverdlovsk and Krasnoyarsk regions recorded 14 fatalities each.