Masks should be worn outside if more than 50 people gather - Russian official

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Masks in Russia are mandated in all public places and when more than 50 people gather outside, Russia’s consumer watchdog head Anna Popova told TASS.

"Nobody lifted the requirement to wear masks. Masks are mandated in Russia on the federal level by the order of the main state sanitary doctor of Russia and there have been no changes here. <…> The federal requirement is obligatory for everyone. Therefore, masks are mandated today in Russia in public spaces, public buildings and when more than 50 people gather outside. In all other cases, masks are not necessary," she said.

Popova also stressed that Russian regions cannot lift the federal requirement to wear masks in accordance with the Russian legislation.