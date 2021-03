MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his aide Maxim Oreshkin who has tested positive for COVID-19 had no face-to-face contacts recently, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No, there were no [face-to-face] contacts," he said.

On Saturday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Oreshkin had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he keeps in touch with the presidential aide.