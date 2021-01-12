Russia documents 22,934 COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 22,934, bringing the total to 3,448,203, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth of new cases has not surpassed 0.7% for four days.

Recoveries

As many as 24,755 coronavirus recoveries were recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 2,825,430, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

According to data from the crisis center, 81.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 550 recoveries were recorded in the Krasnoyarsk Region in the past day, 447 in the Chelyabinsk Region and 409 in the Khabarovsk Region. The Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod regions reported 473 recoveries each.

Fatalities

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 531 in the past 24 hours compared to 436 on the previous day, taking the total to 62,804, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters Tuesday.

The provisional death rate has remained at 1.82%.