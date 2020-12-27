Moscow citizens over 60 to receive COVID-19 vaccine next week

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Moscow citizens above 60 years of age will be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus since December 28, when the application begins, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his personal blog on Sunday.

"Russia’s Health Ministry has given the green light to grant the opportunity for senior citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Since Monday we are opening the application for the vaccination for them. I speak from my experience - this really works," Sobyanin said.

According to Sobyanin, elderly people are at higher risk for severe illness. Application for vaccination is available on the official website of the mayor and the Moscow government.

Moscow is ranked first among Russian regions for the number of coronavirus cases. As many as 786,204 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Moscow, including 6,620 of them in the past day. Some 604,604 people have recovered and another 10,913 have died.