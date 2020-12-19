Russia will soon start testing single influenza and coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The decision to switch to expanded preclinical studies of a combined influenza and coronavirus vaccine is being made at the moment, General Director of the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vektor Rinat Maksyutov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"A vaccine based on a recombinant influenza virus that we expect will provide protection against both seasonal variants of influenza viruses and against the new coronavirus, this vaccine prototype has already been tested in laboratory animals, it has shown its immunogenicity, and a decision is now being made to switch to expanded preclinical studies," he said.