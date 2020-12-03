Coronavirus situation tense across Russia, though growth rate on decline, says watchdog

"Of course, the situation is tense, it is obvious. The growth rate is declining but the overall number of daily reported cases remains rather big," Anna Popova, head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, said in an interview with Nailya Asker-zade for Vesti news program on Rossiya-1 television on Thursday.

According to her, the spread of the virus can be stopped only when all people will observe the necessary precautionary rules. "This is a new coronavirus, it has come in its due season. It behaves as though it owns the place, since it was the first to get into the population exactly in its autumn-winter season," she added. "We are likely to have some of it in spring as well. The spread will be stopped only when we all observe the simple precautionary and preventive measures," she summed up.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest global statistics, over 64.5 million people have been infected worldwide and about 1.5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 2,375,546 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,859,851 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 41,607 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.