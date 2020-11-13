Russia’s daily coronavirus cases hit all-time high of 21,983

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia identified 21,983 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, hitting an all-time high, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

The previous all-time high of 21,798 cases was recorded in the country on November 9.

The overall case tally has reached 1,880,551.

In particular, 5,974 patients were identified in Moscow in the past day, 1,756 in St. Petersburg, 760 in the Moscow region, 433 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 378 in the Karelia region.

According to the crisis center, there are currently 441,205 active coronavirus cases in Russia.