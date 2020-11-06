Duty Man of the Country Mikhail Zhvanetsky is no more

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Author, comedian, satirist, TV star and remarkable wit, whose incomparable sense of humor earned him the love and affection of tens of millions in the Soviet Union and Russia over several decades, Mikhail Zhvanetsky, has passed away. He was 86.

A month ago his audience learned the sad news the comedian had made a decision to quit the stage and the TV screen. Some media speculated Zhvanetsky' health was failing. Lately, he acknowledged that he was feeling the way a man of his age should, but nevertheless he kept writing and entertaining his audiences as long as he could.

Zhvanetsky was a lifelover. As he told his devotees more than once, he was now "enjoying the benefits of the old age." And at a gala concert on the occasion of his 85th birthday the only wish he made was: "May my old age last forever."

All of his public appearances gathered capacity audiences. He invariably emerged in the limelight carrying a battered leather schoolbag he had inherited from his father, from which he would retrieve piles of manuscripts - both old, well familiar hits and the newest pieces, committed to paper just the other day - and his dialogue with the audience began. There was no issue he was unable to present in a humorously philosophical light - he discussed the mystery of love, tricky traits of human memory, breaking news, the meaning of life and eternity with equal ease. He was never afraid of dropping a caustic remark about the powers that be. He always displayed great sense of humor and always raised only those issues which really troubled him. He did not hesitate to make fun of himself and his old age, either. He could sound harsh and acrimonious and be kind and sentimental at the same time.

Duty Man of the Country show

Starting from 2002, Zhvanetsky had his own TV show, called Duty Man of the Country, in which he often threw the burning issues of the current day into an unexpected, fresh and often critical perspective. Last December, Zhvanetsky told TASS he had made a decision to put his career of a TV host on hold at least for a while. He confessed that he occasionally found it hard to improvise, his worst fear being he was losing the speed of reaction.

He said: "I'm no longer good for the job, because there you have to answer questions. I begin to feel problems with improvisation. Small wonder, though. I'm 80. I still can take a seat and write down something. I still can do that. As for improvisation, it's a quality that requires brains that are somewhat quicker and younger than mine."

Zhvanetsky was often referred to as a "human barometer" capable of unmistakably telling what kind of emotional weather the nation has today.

His proverbial remarks were instantly on everyone's tongue. Here are some.

"Never overestimate the foolishness of your enemies and the faithfulness of your friends."

"Wisdom sometimes fails to come to you with old age. Occasionally old age comes alone."

"Our freedom is like a set of traffic lights with all three lights turned on."

"It's better to keep quiet and look like a fool than to start speaking, thus leaving no doubts on this score."

With such quick brushstrokes Zhvanetsky instantly painted a picture of life that could make people weep or burst out laughing, feel joy or a dash of sadness.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Zhvanetsky's relatives and dear ones. The message was made public by the Kremlin's press-service.

"Mikhail Zhvanetsky was a gifted and very charming personality. A real master. His short stories, proverbial sayings and cute remarks embodied a whole era. He possessed the art of discussing very serious and important issues with amazing humor. This is what earned him sincere affection in Russia and in many other countries," the message runs.

Biography

Mikhail Zhvanetsky was born on March 6, 1934 into a medical family in the Black Sea port city of Odessa. Graduated from the local institute of marine engineers. In 1963, he was introduced to the leader a visiting stage company from Leningrad, Arkady Raikin, the nation's satirist and comedian number one at that time, who liked some of Zhvanetsky amateur stage sketches and included them in his repertoire. He also invited the beginning author and playwright to join his team.

In the 1970s, Zhvanetsky set up his own small company under the Odessa Philharmonic Society, which performed comedy sketches.

He authored several books of short funny stories.

In 1988, Zhvanetsky set up a stage company called the Moscow Theater of Miniatures and authored several stage productions.

In 2012, he was awarded the title of People's Artist of Russia.

In February, he was decorated with the Order of Merit 3rd class for a "great contribution to national culture and the arts and years-long fruitful creative endeavor.".