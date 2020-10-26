Over 400,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Moscow, 100,000 currently treated

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Moscow over the past 24 hours has risen by 5,224, bringing the total to 401,040, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The relative daily growth in the number of infections is at 1.3%.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, the patients who are currently undergoing treatment, in Moscow has risen from 98,912 to 101,393. Over 100,000 patients are being treated in the capital for the first time since May 27.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,681 patients have been discharged in Moscow with 62 fatalities. In all, 293,205 patients have been discharged, 6,442 died.