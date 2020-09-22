Russia reports over 6,200 new coronavirus cases

According to its data, in the past four days the growth rate did not exceed 0.6%.

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 6,215 in the past day, reaching 1,115,810, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

Some 980 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 211 in St. Petersburg, 181 in the Rostov Region, 172 in the Moscow Region and 157 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Regions (0%), the Moscow Region, the Smolensk Region and the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Kaluga Region, the Tula Region, Tatarstan and the Chuvash Republic (0.3%).

Currently, 178,212 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.