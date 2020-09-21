Russia provides coronavirus testing systems to nearly 40 countries - watchdog

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has provided free coronavirus testing systems to nearly 40 countries, the service’s head Anna Popova told reporters following a meeting with the World Health Organization’s Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge on Monday.

"I would like to point out that since early February, Rospotrebnadzor has provided free coronavirus testing systems produced by our research center Vektor to nearly 40 counties, which are enough to conduct over one million tests, as well as all the necessary supplies," she said.

Popova specified that those countries included members of the Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS), Central and South American nations and African states, as well as some others, including Italy and Vietnam.