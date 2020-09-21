Moscow reports 915 new coronavirus infections, record-high since June 23

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Moscow identified 915 new cases of coronavirus in a single day, the highest number since June 23, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The daily increase stands at 0.3%, while 860 new cases were reported in the city yesterday.

In the past 24 hours, 988 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 12 people died.

Overall, 277,408 people contracted the virus in Moscow, 237,935 of them recovered, while 5,096 died. Currently, there are 34,404 active cases in the Russian capital.