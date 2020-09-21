Russia reports over 6,100 new coronavirus cases

According to its data, in the past two days the daily growth rate did not exceed 0.6%.

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 6,196 in the past day reaching 1,109,595, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

Some new 209 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 193 in the Moscow Region, 177 in the Rostov Region, 162 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 160 in the Voronezh Region.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Smolensk Region (0.2%), the Moscow Region, the Tula Region, Tatarstan, the Chechen Republic, the Chuvash Republic and the Kursk Region (0.3%).

Currently, 178,133 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.