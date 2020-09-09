About 31,000 volunteers selected for Sputnik V vaccine trials

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. About 31,000 volunteers out of planned 40,000 have already been selected for the third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists on Wednesday.
"Practically 31,000 of those wishing to participate have been recruited already, literally over 10 days. Simultaneously a new observation format was developed, including a mobile application which will allow to establish direct contact between the patient and the vaccine developer for the first time worldwide," he said.
Earlier the minister stated that Phase Three of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus begins in Russia on September 9.
On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center and passed clinical trials in June - July. It is based on a known platform previously used for other vaccines. On August 15, the Healthcare Ministry announced the production launch of the preparation.