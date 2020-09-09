About 31,000 volunteers selected for Sputnik V vaccine trials

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. About 31,000 volunteers out of planned 40,000 have already been selected for the third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists on Wednesday.

"Practically 31,000 of those wishing to participate have been recruited already, literally over 10 days. Simultaneously a new observation format was developed, including a mobile application which will allow to establish direct contact between the patient and the vaccine developer for the first time worldwide," he said.