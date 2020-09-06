Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 5,195 in the past day

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 5,195 in the past day to 1,025,505, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in the past 22 days did not exceed 0.5%.

Some 620 new cases were recorded in Russia, 192 in St. Petersburg, 167 in the Moscow Region, 155 in the Rostov Region and 153 in the Nizhny Novgorod.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), Moscow and the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Kamchatka Region, the Kaluga Region, the Tula, Kursk and Smolensk Regions, the Tyva Republic and the Chechen Republic (0.3%).

Currently, 166,736 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.