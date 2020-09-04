107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, drone show over St Petersburg, and David Blaine's balloon stunt are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Fan-less Tour de France, a drone show, and David Blaine's balloon act
An Extinction Rebellion climate activist waving a large flag during a "peaceful disruption" of British Parliament as lawmakers return from the summer recess, in London, Britain, September 1© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Students of Wuhan High School sitting during the ceremony for the new fall semester in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, September 1© EPA-EFE/STR
First-grade students attending a ceremony marking the beginning of a new academic year at School 1520, Moscow, Russia, September 1© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Iraqi Shiite Muslims ride horses as they re-enact a scene from the 7th century battle of Karbala to commemorate Ashura, the holiest day on the Shiite Muslim calendar in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, August 30© REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Slovakian rider Peter Sagan of the Bora-Hansgrohe team wearing the best sprinter's green jersey is seen during the 2nd stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 186km around Nice, France, August 30. At left German cycling fan Dieter 'Didi' Senft© EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Actress Tilda Swinton posing during the opening ceremony of 77th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, September 2© REUTERS/Yara Nardi
French President Emmanuel Macron planting a cedar next to members of the NGO Jouzour Loubnan in Jaj, Lebanon, September 1. At least 190 people died and 6,500 were injured following a huge blast on August 4, 2020 when a large amount of ammonium nitrate exploded and devastated large parts of the port and the city© EPA-EFE/GONZALO FUENTES/POOL
Servicewomen at the ceremony marking of the beginning of the new academic year at the Peter the Great Strategic Missile Forces Military Academy, Moscow region, Russia, September 1© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry/ TASS
Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko looking at a painting during a meeting in Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, September 3© Alexander Astafyev/POOL/TASS
The Peaceful Sky: Drone Record Show taking place over St Petersburg marking the end of WWII, St Petersburg, Russia, September 3© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Belarusian opposition supporter talking to riot police officers during a protest on Independence Avenue, Minsk, Belarus, August 30. The announcement of the results of the 2020 Belarusian presidential election has sparked mass protests in Minsk and major cities across Belarus© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Open Water contest between pontoon bridge units as part of the 2020 International Army Games, at the Vantovy training ground in the town of Murom, Russia, September 3© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Salt production by Altai Salt Mining Company on Lake Burlinskoye in Slavogorsky District, Altai region, Russia, August 30© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
David Blaine performing the stunt "Ascension" in Page, Arizona, USA, September 2© David Becker/Getty Images for YouTube Originals
