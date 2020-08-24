Russia records 4,744 new daily coronavirus cases

According to the crisis center, the daily coronavirus growth rate has been at or below 0.5% and the daily number of new cases has remained below 5,000 for nine days.

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 4,744 to 961,493 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on Monday.

The daily coronavirus growth rate is the lowest in the Nenets autonomous region. It stands at 0.2% in Moscow, the Moscow, Kamchatka, Smolensk and Chechnya region. The rate is 0.3% in the Magadan, Tambov, Tula, Kabardino-Balkaria and North Ossetia regions and the Jewish autonomous region.

As many as 625 cases were identified in Moscow in the past 24 hours, 182 in St. Petersburg, 148 in the Moscow region, 131 in the Rostov region, 129 in the Stavropol region.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has increased from 169,727 to 171,950.