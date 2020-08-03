Procedure to obtain work permit in Russia may become more complex for migrants

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The procedure to obtain Russian work permit for migrants may become more complicated, this possibility is being currently discussed, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev stated on Monday during a meeting on pressing problems of law and order in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"[The expert community] proposes to change the order of entry for migrant workers to Russia. This means giving such permission to a foreign citizen only in the case of an unequivocal confirmation of his employment received from the employer," he said.
According to the Interior Ministry, incidents of public order disturbances by foreign citizens working in Russia in July 2020 were recorded in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, the Murmansk and the Amur Regions. "This, of course, is a reason for the leaders of these regions to think about implementation of additional measures," Medvedev said.
He said that active work is already being conducted by the experts. According to the specialists, it is necessary to take into account the experience of other countries. "In Arab countries, there are appropriate decisions where the employer assumes full responsibility for the actions of a foreign citizen he hired. This is a strict measure but nevertheless it possibly needs to be discussed," the deputy chairman concluded.