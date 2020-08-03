Procedure to obtain work permit in Russia may become more complex for migrants

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The procedure to obtain Russian work permit for migrants may become more complicated, this possibility is being currently discussed, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev stated on Monday during a meeting on pressing problems of law and order in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[The expert community] proposes to change the order of entry for migrant workers to Russia. This means giving such permission to a foreign citizen only in the case of an unequivocal confirmation of his employment received from the employer," he said.