Nurse becomes TV anchor after incident with transparent protective suit

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. A nurse of the infectious hospital of the regional clinical hospital in Tula, Nadezhda Zhukova, who had been in the spotlight in May when she wore a transparent protective suit over a swimsuit, will appear on air as a weather presenter, the Vesti-Tula TV channel reported on Wednesday.

A picture of the healthcare worker from the Tula hospital dressed in a bathing suit and transparent protective gear was spread via the social networks on May 19. According to the nurse, she was hot wearing the protective gear but she hadn’t foreseen that it was rather transparent.

"Starting from July 22, the weather forecast in the Tula regional broadcasts of Russia-1 and Russia-24 TV channels will be presented by probably the most famous nurse and [famous] not only in Russia," the statement said.

However, the regional subsidiary of the TV channel pointed out that the nurse doesn’t plan on leaving the medical field and is preparing to become a doctor. The weather forecast project featuring her as an anchor is aimed to support the healthcare workers in the region.