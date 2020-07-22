Russian COVID-19 vaccine proves its safety and effectiveness, Healthcare minister says

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia has proven its effectiveness and safety, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"We see that there is the effectiveness [of the vaccine], the safety is confirmed. But always, when more people are involved - we obtain more data <...> that is why it is exactly the work with the population, the work with large data - those are the requirements we have formulated now and are presenting to the post-registration observations as well. All patients were discharged from the hospitals today, and one more vaccine has passed the ethical committee and received approval, now they are obtaining the expert evaluation and clinical trials will also start," the minister said.

According to the latest statistics, over 15,107,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 619,800 deaths have been reported. To date, 789,190 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 572,053 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,745 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.