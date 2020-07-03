Russia’s MMA Coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passes away

MAKHACHKALA, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who was also a coach and father of UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has passed away, Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Russian republic of Chechnya, announced on Friday.

"My friends, I have learnt sad news today that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram. "On behalf of all people of Chechnya, I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Abdulmanap Magomedovich [Nurmagomedov]."

"He parted with us having left behind his good name and having brought up a decent generation," the Chechen leader added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said on June 22 that his father Abdulmanap remained in a critical condition in an emergency ward of a hospital in Moscow. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was hospitalized earlier in the year after he had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He was taken to hospital with pneumonia but later had a stroke and spent a week on life support.