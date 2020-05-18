UFC Champ Nurmagomedov’s father connected to lung ventilator

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and coach of Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been connected to a lung ventilator, a source close to the situation told TASS on Monday.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is undergoing treatment at a Moscow hospital. Medics say he is in serious condition. He was taken to hospital with pneumonia but later had a stroke and spent a week on life support.

"He has been connected to a lung ventilator. Relatives are not allowed to see him," the source said. The latter did not confirm however that Nurmagomedov Sr. has the coronavirus infection.