George Floyd's funeral in Houston, Christopher Columbus statue toppled in Minnesota, and Russia’s oil spill in Norilsk are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: George Floyd's funeral, Columbus statue toppled, and Arctic oil spill
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
The coffin of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during a funeral service for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church, in Houston, Texas, US, June 9© David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS
A person holds flowers as demonstrators clash with police near the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct in Seattle, USA, June 8. Earlier, a suspect drove into the crowd of protesters and shot one person, which happened after a day of peaceful protests across the city. Later, police and protesters clashed violently© David Ryder/Getty Images
An aerial view of believers observing social distancing in front of the Assumption Cathedral during a religious service in Kolomna, Russia, June 7© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS
Nuns listening to Pope Francis delivering his blessing from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, June 7. Pope Francis is cautioning people in countries emerging from lockdown to keep following authorities’ rules for COVID-19 contagion containment. Says Francis: “Be careful, don’t cry victory, don’t cry victory too soon”© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Mikoyan MiG-29UB fighter jets of the Strizhi aerobatic team and Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi flying in formation during a rehearsal of a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II in Alabino, Moscow region, June 10. Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed the Victory Day parade to June 24 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
People attending the first "corona-proof" dance event following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Nijmegen, Netherlands, June 6© REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
State Patrol officers stand guard as employees of Twin Cities Transport and Recovery work to clear the toppled statue of Christopher Columbus on the Minnesota State Capitol Grounds in St Paul, Minnesota, US, June 10© REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Cemetery workers are seen wearing protective gear in Mexico City, Mexico, June 7. Despite the growing number of coronavirus infections in the country, the 'Healthy Distance' program ended on May 31st. Restrictions will continue in cities with a high number of confirmed cases© Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images
The audience waiting for the beginning of a performance sequences of Berthol Brecht's Baal during a public rehearsal of the Berliner Ensemble theater in Berlin, Germany, June 9, 2020© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
A girl swinging on a rope swing over the Volga River, Zavolzhsk, Ivanovo region, June 9© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
An aerial view of Norilsk, Russia, June 6. Over 21,000 cubic meters of petroleum products spilled at the Thermal Power Plant No. 3 of the Norilsk and Taimyr Energy Company on May 29 after the concrete foundation of a fuel storage tank sank, causing the fuel facility’s collapse© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
