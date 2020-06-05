Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 8,726 to 449,834.
Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 8,726 in past day
Coronavirus can reproduce in human heart muscle cells, study reveals
Since the earliest days of the outbreak in China, the scientists know that the coronavirus damages not only lung cells, but can also infiltrate certain bodies in other body tissues
Russia may start export of Avifavir anti-coronavirus drug
There are many requests from Middle Eastern and Latin American countries, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund
Nuclear deterrent policy aimed at exposing fakes about Russia’s plans - experts
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on approving the Fundamentals of the country’s nuclear containment state policy
Putin sets conditions for Russia’s nuclear weapons use
The document stipulates that the guaranteed deterrence of the potential enemy from aggression against Russia and (or) its allies is referred to the highest state priorities
US Secretary of Defense reverses withdrawal of troops sent to Washington amid protests
The US authorities have stopped short of using the military to quell the unrest in Washington, although this possibility was being considered
Russia ready to offer Turkey technologies for developing fifth-generation fighter
As the Russian defense cooperation official recalled, Turkey was developing the TF-X fifth-generation fighter jet
Federal emergency declared in Krasnoyarsk Region over oil spill in Norilsk
Under the Russian legislation, a federal emergency is declared after over 5,000 tonnes of oil products are spilled within the country’s borders
One person killed, several wounded in New York shooting - TV
Two police officers were injured in the incident
Russia’s coronavirus recoveries surpass number of infections for second day in a row
A total of 432,277 coronavirus cases have been confirmed throughout the country
Head of CHPP-3 plant workshop detained in case of fuel spill in Norilsk
The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk, Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, on May 29, of which the federal authorities were informed only two days later
Billionaire Potanin loses $1.5 bln a day after fuel spill at plant in Norilsk
Nevertheless, the head of Norilsk Nickel remains the richest Russian businessman on the Forbes list
Press review: Kremlin clarifies use of nukes and Why Trump invited Russia to G7 summit
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 3
Moscow will lift most COVID-19 restrictions by July 1, mayor says
Sergei Sobyanin added that a schedule for lifting the restrictions may be published on June 8
Russia would like to hear EU, G7 comments about US protests — diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, from this moment on the US has lost its moral right to accuse other states of violating human rights
At least 11 people die, hundreds injured in US protests — media
Most of the casualties are African Americans
Gazprom threatened with 50 mln euro fine by Polish regulator for lack of cooperation
At the beginning of 2020, the Polish regulator requested Gazprom to provide documents relevant to the case
Lugansk People’s Republic legislature adopts Russian as the only official language
On March 6, the Donetsk People’s Republic also amended its Constitution, defining Russian language as the official language
Russian latest high-speed patrol boats enter trials on Neva River
Following their trials, the patrol boats will enter service with Russia’s Baltic Fleet
Russia, India must avoid involvement in China-US standoff, says expert
Such measures as the introduction of protectionist barriers, sanctions and accelerated pullout of US manufacturing operations from China are possible in the future, according to a pundit
UK notes Russia’s presidential decree on nuclear deterrence policy — Foreign Office
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on June 2 a decree on approving the fundamentals of the nuclear deterrence policy
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Press review: Can the George Floyd protests tilt the election and fuel spill hits Siberia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 4
Moscow demands the US stop police brutality against media workers
Moscow is outraged by the incident in which Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell received wounds while covering mass protests in front of the White House, seeing it as an unfriendly move from the US
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Belarus’ Lukashenko decides to dismiss government
Earlier on Wednesday, the president discussed the potential composition of a new government.
Russian diplomat describes situation with protests in US as ‘American tragedy’
Moscow is not gloating over the situation in the United States, she stressed
Russian embassy confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria
The handover ceremony took place at the Hmeymim air base
Bill expanding sanctions against Nord Stream 2 presented to US Senate
In particular, US sanctions related to Nord Stream 2 apply to vessels engaged in all pipe laying activities
China backs Russia’s efforts to ensure security
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the country’s nuclear deterrent policy, which is meant to be of a defensive nature
NASA warns about ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid approaching Earth
The diameter of the asteroid is between 250 and 570 meters
Russia’s presence at G7 summit in USA will help solve various issues, says Trump
Last week, Trump informed that the G7 summit set to take place in the USA would be moved from late June to September, adding that he plans to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India
Brent oil price drops on news of disagreement within OPEC+
Earlier, Bloomberg announced that OPEC + ministers had disagreements over the implementation of the deal in May
US State Dep’t can no longer talk about human rights violation, says Russian diplomat
Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry called on relevant int'l organizations to come up with a reaction to the increasing occasions of police violence against media representatives who are covering the US protests
Press review: How SpaceX’s success will impact Russia and Trump turns to Putin over China
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 1
Russia sets up basic missile attack early warning satellite grouping
The system will continuously monitor US territory for possible ballistic missile launches
Russia’s coronavirus vaccine tested on monkeys, hamsters
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that 50 volunteers among the servicemen had been selected to conduct the vaccine trials on humans
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Putin approves fundamentals of nuclear containment state policy
The document stresses that the state policy in the sphere of nuclear containment is of defensive nature and aims to maintain the potential of the nuclear forces at the level sufficient for ensuring nuclear deterrence
Russia’s top brass to insure latest stealth drone for over $18 mln
Pursuant to the official document, the Okhotnik stealth drone will be insured against its loss (total or constructive total loss), disappearance or damage as a result of an incident during the insurance period
Russian Navy ships and vessels to get latest communications systems
The equipment makes it possible to hold video conferences and transmit data
Lung ventilation fails in 70% of COVID-19 cases — Russian Academy of Sciences
Scientists surveyed a group of 76 patients to find out that if applied at early stages, non-invasive lung ventilation helped doctors successfully cope with acute respiratory failure in 71% of cases without resorting to lung ventilation
