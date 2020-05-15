Citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine seek help of Russian Embassy in US

WASHINGTON, May 15. /TASS/. Citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine are turning to the Russian Embassy in the United States asking for assistance in traveling to Russia in order to reunite with their families, according to Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.

"There is still a lot to be done. We are receiving requests from citizens of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine asking for our assistance in traveling to Russia in order to reunite with their families," the Russian diplomatic mission cited Antonov as saying on its Facebook page.