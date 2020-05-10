Over 200,000 people infected with coronavirus in Russia overall

MOSCOW, May 10/TASS/. As many as 11,012 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall figure to 209,688 across the country, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Sunday.

As many as 34,306 people have recovered since the epidemic hit Russia, and 1,915 people have died, it said.

The daily growth rate has made up 5.5% in in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest since the outbreak. The crisis center also said that 4,674 among the new patients (42.4%) have no symptoms of the disease.

The number of coronavirus patients has exceeded 1,000 in Russia’s Oryol, Chelyabinsk and Volgograd regions, bringing the overall number of these regions to 33.

According to it, 90 more people have been infected in the Chelyabinsk region in the past 24 hours (1,041 people infected in the region overall), 50 people - in the Oryol region, which now reports 1,023 coronavirus cases overall, and 119 more people have been infected in the Volgograd region (to 1,012).