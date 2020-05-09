Kim Jong-Un congratulates Vladimir Putin on 75th anniversary of Victory

PYONGYANG, May 9. /TASS/. Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-Un sent a congratulatory telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory, the Korean Central News Agency said on Saturday.

According to the statement, 75 years ago, the Russian people showed unparalleled heroism and selflessness, achieved the Great Victory in a just war against fascism, which threatened the fate of mankind.

At the same time, the North Korean leader emphasized that the heroic deeds and achievements of the Russian people will be eternal in the memory of people of all countries who love justice and peace.

Kim Jong-un added that relations between the two countries inherited the tradition of friendship and will develop further overcoming various challenges and trials. He expressed confidence that strategic and traditionally friendly relations between North Korea and the Russian Federation will strengthened and develop in accordance with the challenges of the new century.