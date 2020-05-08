Moscow preserves sacred memory of World War II victory - Russia’s ambassador to US

NEW YORK, May 9. /TASS/. Russia cherishes the memory of the victory over Nazism and allied relations during the war, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a video message distributed by the US organization Friends of the World War II Memorial.

"Dear friends, this spring we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism. The memory of the fight against Nazi Germany is sacred to Russia. The Great Patriotic War cost the USSR around 27 million lives," Antonov said.

The ambassador noted, "Russia preserves memory of the Allied relations with the anti-Hitler coalition countries. The meeting between the Soviet and the US soldiers at the Elbe River on April 25, 1945, became a symbol of our brotherhood in arms".