Life after the lockdown: Italy starts slow return to normality

On May 4, Italy entered the second phase of its COVID-19 coronavirus emergency with the start of the gradual relaxation of the lockdown measures that have been in force for 55 days. Around the country, construction sites and manufacturing operations resumed, and restaurants and gelaterie scrubbed their floors in preparation for take-out service. Sit-down service in bars and restaurants, as well as the reopening of commercial shops and hairdressers is still several weeks off and dependent on the implementation of social distancing and hygiene measures. Italy was the first European country to have a serious outbreak of COVID-19. Take a look at Italians returning to normality after two month lockdown.
A girl in a mask running in a park in Milan, Italy. On May 4, Italy entered the second phase of its COVID-19 coronavirus emergency with the start of the gradual relaxation of the lockdown measures that have been in force for 55 days© AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Customers enjoying a coffee at a table outside a bar as bars reopened but only for take away in Rome, Italy© AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
People enjoying a sunny day at Sempione park in Milan, Italy© EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER
People are seen in Milan's Navigli neighborhood, Italy© Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP
Customers drinking coffee outside the Cracco Restaurant, which opened for take-away at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Italy© AP Photo/Luca Bruno
People are seen at Sempione park in Milan, Italy© EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER
Owners of a restaurant in Milan sitting at a table with a plexiglass partition between tables during a demonstration of solutions for preventing the spread of COVID-19 virus, a day after Italy emerged from a two-month coronavirus shutdown, in Milan, Italy© Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP
Local Police patrols a park that was closed during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, as mothers and babies made their appearance after reopening in Milan, Italy© Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP
People walking around in Piazza Navona on the second day of phase 2 during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Rome, Italy© EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
A worker of the Calzaturificio M.G.T shoe factory in Castelnuovo Vomano, central Italy, has her temperature checked at the entrance of the factory when she returns to work© AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
A shop owner shows some of the cloth masks of various colors and designs for sale in her store during phase 2 of the coronavirus emergency, in Genoa, Italy© EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO
People are seen in Piazza Navona on the second day of phase 2 during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in Rome, Italy© EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
People walk arounding in Piazza Navona in Rome, Italy© EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
