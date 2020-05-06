Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin

No plans to introduce exit visas for Russians after borders are reopened — top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The issue of opening Russian borders, closed over the coronavirus pandemic, to foreigners has not been discussed yet, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"There has been no such discussion yet, this issue has not been raised yet," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic, pointing out that the draft plan was presented to the head of state on time.

Peskov did not rule out that the document would be amended after discussion with Putin.

"Of course, that is what the meeting is held for," he said, adding that the plan "has yet to be discussed and it will be discussed today."